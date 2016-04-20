About this product

While the lineage of this unique strain is still up for debate, it's the appealing banana-like flavor and scent that is so intriguing. Because this is a hybrid blend, consumers are more likely to be plunged into deep physical relaxation coupled with a way to kick back with your thoughts and just get lost in the moment. This strain is probably perfect for those chill hangout evenings with friends or just a nice way to get a little much-needed rest and relaxation.



Suggested Use: 1-2 puffs to establish individual tolerance



Ingredients: Delta 8 distillate and terpenes

