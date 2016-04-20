Delta Extrax
About this product
While the lineage of this unique strain is still up for debate, it's the appealing banana-like flavor and scent that is so intriguing. Because this is a hybrid blend, consumers are more likely to be plunged into deep physical relaxation coupled with a way to kick back with your thoughts and just get lost in the moment. This strain is probably perfect for those chill hangout evenings with friends or just a nice way to get a little much-needed rest and relaxation.
Suggested Use: 1-2 puffs to establish individual tolerance
Ingredients: Delta 8 distillate and terpenes
Banana Candy effects
Reported by real people like you
17 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Giggly
35% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
41% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
47% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
47% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
41% of people say it helps with anxiety
