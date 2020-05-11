High Potency Live Resin Vapes:

Dewey’s high potency live resin vapes are made with freshly frozen flower coming from the Dewey grow. With a 90% fraction of liquid live resin diamonds and 10% high terpene extract added on top, you’ll be sure to enjoy a high potency experience backed with the unique strain specific flavor and effects. Housed in an all-ceramic cartridge free of heavy metals and plastics, these carts are sure to deliver on flavor and smoothness. Welcome to a whole new world of vaping.



Original Glue #4:

Known for its high potency, stickiness, and standout glue aroma, Original Glue is a strain that has literally and metaphorically stuck around at the Dewey grow. Used in our breeding program, we sometimes plant it on its own specifically for our vape line. Balanced with buzzy body effects and a mind stimulating high, this is a great Hybrid option for those who love that skunky glue terpene profile.



