Life is but a Blue Dream, and with this batch of gummies, you'll be experiencing the full potential of this legendary strain. These Blue Dream gummies, a delightful mix of Haze and Blueberry strains from High Country Healing, are the perfect choice for those seeking a balanced and versatile cannabis experience. With a THC content of 76.09% and a terpene profile featuring Caryophyllene, Myrcene, and Pinene, these gummies offer a potent and uplifting effect. The combination of these terpenes and cannabinoids provides stress relief, mood enhancement, and even pain relief. Whether you're looking to tackle a creative project or simply unwind after a long day, these gummies have got you covered. So go ahead, row your boat, embrace the Blue Dream, and let it sail your mind to the stars.

Show more