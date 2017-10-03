Blue Dream [Batch #1876] Blueberry & Watermelon Flavors | 100mg

Life is but a Blue Dream, and with this batch of gummies, you'll be experiencing the full potential of this legendary strain. These Blue Dream gummies, a delightful mix of Haze and Blueberry strains from High Country Healing, are the perfect choice for those seeking a balanced and versatile cannabis experience. With a THC content of 76.09% and a terpene profile featuring Caryophyllene, Myrcene, and Pinene, these gummies offer a potent and uplifting effect. The combination of these terpenes and cannabinoids provides stress relief, mood enhancement, and even pain relief. Whether you're looking to tackle a creative project or simply unwind after a long day, these gummies have got you covered. So go ahead, row your boat, embrace the Blue Dream, and let it sail your mind to the stars.

About this strain

Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. This strain produces a balanced high, along with effects such as cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. Blue dream is 18% THC but has a low CBD percentage, making this potent strain a fan favorite of both novice and veteran cannabis consumers. In terms of flavor, Blue Dream is reported to smell and taste like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients often use Blue Dream to treat symptoms of depressionchronic pain, and nausea. Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains and has quickly become one of the most-searched-for strains in the Leafly database. The average price per gram of Blue Dream is $20. Strains similar to Blue Dream include Blue Dream CBD, Double Dream, and Blue Magoo.




Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
