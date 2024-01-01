Take a leap of faith into the savory unknown with 14er's GMO Cookies. These gummies are the Batman of the cookie world - dark, mysterious, and packed with unexpected flavors of garlic, mushroom, and onion...just kidding that's just part of the strain combo of Chemdow x Girl Scout Cookies!. With a terpene punch of 4.59% and THC at a whopping 78.01%, these gummies are a complex flavor puzzle waiting to be solved. And with CBG at 2.72%, you're in for an experience that's as uplifting as it is delicious. So, if you're up for a flavor crusade, these GMO Cookies are your holy grail.

