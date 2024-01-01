Grape Cream Cake [Batch #1909] Fruit Punch & Grape Punch Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
IndicaTHC 23%CBD —
About this product

Get ready to celebrate with Grape Cream Cake, a batch of gummies that will make your taste buds dance with joy. These gummies are like a party in your mouth, with flavors that burst like celebratory grapes at a wedding. The combination of Grape Pie and Wedding Crasher strains creates a delightful blend of Fruit Punch and Grape Punch flavors that will leave you wanting to crash a wedding with your best friend! With a THC percentage of 71.84%, these gummies pack a punch that will make any occasion feel extra special. The terpene profile of 4.02% adds a touch of sweetness and a hint of citrus to the mix, making these gummies a truly delightful treat that will leave you feeling uplifted and euphoric. So whether you're celebrating a special occasion or just want to add some joy to your day, Grape Cream Cake gummies are the perfect choice.

About this strain

Grape Cream Cake is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grape Pie and Wedding Crasher strains. This strain has a delicious flavor and aroma that combine the fruity notes of grapes and cherries with a hint of nutty vanilla. Grape Cream Cake is 20-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Grape Cream Cake effects include relaxed, happy, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Grape Cream Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, insomnia, and stress. Bred by Bloom Seed Co, Grape Cream Cake features flavors like grape, cherry, and vanilla. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. Grape Cream Cake is a heavy-hitting indica-dominant hybrid that is known for its sweet and fruity flavors of grape and cherry, followed by rich notes of nutty vanilla. This strain has a dense and frosty appearance with purple hues and a coating of trichomes. Grape Cream Cake was a runner-up for Leafly's Strain of the Year in 2023. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grape Cream Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Dialed In... Gummies
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
