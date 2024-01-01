Get ready to celebrate with Grape Cream Cake, a batch of gummies that will make your taste buds dance with joy. These gummies are like a party in your mouth, with flavors that burst like celebratory grapes at a wedding. The combination of Grape Pie and Wedding Crasher strains creates a delightful blend of Fruit Punch and Grape Punch flavors that will leave you wanting to crash a wedding with your best friend! With a THC percentage of 71.84%, these gummies pack a punch that will make any occasion feel extra special. The terpene profile of 4.02% adds a touch of sweetness and a hint of citrus to the mix, making these gummies a truly delightful treat that will leave you feeling uplifted and euphoric. So whether you're celebrating a special occasion or just want to add some joy to your day, Grape Cream Cake gummies are the perfect choice.

