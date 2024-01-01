What's that? You want your Grape Cream Cake and to eat it too? Well, Boulder Built has got you covered! They've whipped up a batch of gummies using the strains Grape Pie and Wedding Crasher, giving you a double treat. It's like having your cake...in gummy form...and eating it too! With a terpene count of 4.16%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Myrcene, you'll be hit with an aroma that'll have your nose doing a happy dance. With a THC content of 70.30% and a CBG content of 3.06%, these gummies guarantee a high that'll have you laughing at your own jokes. Plus, a THC-V percentage of 0.66% adds an extra spice to the mix. So, don't just stand there, dive into these Grape Cream Cake gummies and have a flavor fiesta!

