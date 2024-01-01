Grape Cream Cake [Batch #2064] Bottle Rocket Berry & Tropical Punch Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
IndicaTHC 23%CBD —
Indica

About this product

What's that? You want your Grape Cream Cake and to eat it too? Well, Boulder Built has got you covered! They've whipped up a batch of gummies using the strains Grape Pie and Wedding Crasher, giving you a double treat. It's like having your cake...in gummy form...and eating it too! With a terpene count of 4.16%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Myrcene, you'll be hit with an aroma that'll have your nose doing a happy dance. With a THC content of 70.30% and a CBG content of 3.06%, these gummies guarantee a high that'll have you laughing at your own jokes. Plus, a THC-V percentage of 0.66% adds an extra spice to the mix. So, don't just stand there, dive into these Grape Cream Cake gummies and have a flavor fiesta!

About this strain

Grape Cream Cake is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grape Pie and Wedding Crasher strains. This strain has a delicious flavor and aroma that combine the fruity notes of grapes and cherries with a hint of nutty vanilla. Grape Cream Cake is 20-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Grape Cream Cake effects include relaxed, happy, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Grape Cream Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, insomnia, and stress. Bred by Bloom Seed Co, Grape Cream Cake features flavors like grape, cherry, and vanilla. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. Grape Cream Cake is a heavy-hitting indica-dominant hybrid that is known for its sweet and fruity flavors of grape and cherry, followed by rich notes of nutty vanilla. This strain has a dense and frosty appearance with purple hues and a coating of trichomes. Grape Cream Cake was a runner-up for Leafly's Strain of the Year in 2023. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grape Cream Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Dialed In... Gummies
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
