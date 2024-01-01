Kush Crasher [Batch #1903] Bottle Rocket Berry & Fruit Punch Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
HybridTHC —CBD —
Get ready to crash into a state of relaxation with Bubba's Kush batch Kush Crasher. This potent blend of Triangle Kush and Wedding Crasher will have you feeling like Uncle Kush taking a turn on the bumper cars. With a terpene percentage of 3.36%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, this batch is perfect for a body, couch-lock type of high. Just like Uncle Kush's car crashes, this batch is recommended for end-of-day therapeutic relief and sleep. With THC levels at 75.27% and CBG at 2.53%, you can expect a powerful and long-lasting experience. So buckle up and get ready to crash into dreamland with Kush Crasher.

Kush Crasher is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Pure Kush and Wedding Crasher. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Kush Crasher is a high-potency strain that can produce THC levels up to 32%. This strain is ideal for experienced cannabis consumers who are looking for a relaxing and euphoric high. Leafly customers tell us Kush Crasher effects include feeling happy, uplifted, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Kush Crasher when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Bred by Seed Junkies, Kush Crasher features flavors like diesel, earthy, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is pinene, which is known for its anti-inflammatory and bronchodilator properties. The average price of Kush Crasher typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Kush Crasher is a couch-locking and sedating strain that can help you unwind and sleep at night. It has dark purple buds with pink hues and a thick layer of trichomes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Kush Crasher, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Dialed In... Gummies
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
