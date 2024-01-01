Get ready to crash into a state of relaxation with Bubba's Kush batch Kush Crasher. This potent blend of Triangle Kush and Wedding Crasher will have you feeling like Uncle Kush taking a turn on the bumper cars. With a terpene percentage of 3.36%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, this batch is perfect for a body, couch-lock type of high. Just like Uncle Kush's car crashes, this batch is recommended for end-of-day therapeutic relief and sleep. With THC levels at 75.27% and CBG at 2.53%, you can expect a powerful and long-lasting experience. So buckle up and get ready to crash into dreamland with Kush Crasher.

