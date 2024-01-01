Prepare to be blown away by the explosive flavors of Soiku Bano's Strawberry Sugar liquid gummies simple syrup batch. Created from a tantalizing blend of Strawguava and Mendo Breath strains, this batch is a flavor bomb waiting to be detonated. With a terpene percentage of 5.51, this batch delivers a sensory experience like no other. And with a THC content of 72.79% and CBG at 3.68%, this batch is a superhero in disguise, ready to save the day and elevate your mood. So buckle up and get ready for a wild ride with Strawberry Sugar.

