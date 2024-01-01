Strawberry Sugar [Batch #368] Live Rosin Simple Syrup | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
Prepare to be blown away by the explosive flavors of Soiku Bano's Strawberry Sugar liquid gummies simple syrup batch. Created from a tantalizing blend of Strawguava and Mendo Breath strains, this batch is a flavor bomb waiting to be detonated. With a terpene percentage of 5.51, this batch delivers a sensory experience like no other. And with a THC content of 72.79% and CBG at 3.68%, this batch is a superhero in disguise, ready to save the day and elevate your mood. So buckle up and get ready for a wild ride with Strawberry Sugar.

Strawberry Sugar is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Strawberry Cough and OMFG. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Strawberry Sugar is a banger that checks all the boxes. It is a vigorous grower with fat, frosty buds that reek of loud strawberry candy. It has a high yield and potency, making it a great choice for both commercial and connoisseur growers. Strawberry Sugar is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Strawberry Sugar effects include feeling focused, happy, and calm. Medical marijuana patients often choose Strawberry Sugar when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and stress. Bred by Elev8 Seeds, Strawberry Sugar features flavors like citrus, clove, and mint. The dominant terpene of this strain is terpinolene, which gives it a fruity and floral aroma. The average price of Strawberry Sugar typically ranges from $40-$60 for an eighth of an ounce. Strawberry Sugar has a beautiful appearance, with large buds covered in white trichomes and orange hairs. It flowers in 8 weeks. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Strawberry Sugar, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.

Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
