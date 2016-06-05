Dime Industries
BLUEBERRY LEMON HAZE - This flavor profile is a cross between Super Lemon Haze and Blueberry Haze. The sweet and sour strain provides an uplifting energetic buzz, becoming more euphoric as you smoke it. This flavor profile is reminiscent of sipping a fruity lemonade, while smoking a joint on patio during a sunset. An instant classic, this flavor profile will keep you wanting more.
Genetics: Super Lemon Haze x Blueberry Haze
Effects: Happy, Uplifted, Energetic
Prevalent Terpenes: Limonene, Beta Caryophyllene, Terpinolene
Blueberry Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
791 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
43% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
