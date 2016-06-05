About this product

BLUEBERRY LEMON HAZE - This flavor profile is a cross between Super Lemon Haze and Blueberry Haze. The sweet and sour strain provides an uplifting energetic buzz, becoming more euphoric as you smoke it. This flavor profile is reminiscent of sipping a fruity lemonade, while smoking a joint on patio during a sunset. An instant classic, this flavor profile will keep you wanting more.



Genetics: Super Lemon Haze x Blueberry Haze

Effects: Happy, Uplifted, Energetic

Prevalent Terpenes: Limonene, Beta Caryophyllene, Terpinolene