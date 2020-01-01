I came to this industry reborn. Thrust into saving my own life from stage 4 cancer and in doing so, I found my calling. A return to construction. But not just any build. We are constructing dreams rooted in health. Rooted in taking back our bodies from those that wish only to keep us alive long enough to drain our bank accounts. Dominion Solaris is latin for "dominion of the sun" and we take our namesake from the wisdom that everything we need as a species comes from the plants of mother earth, and quite specifically, the amazing healing qualities of the cannabis plant. We have carefully put together a sacred path. And we gladly share it with you.