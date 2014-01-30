Double Dutch Farms
Dutch Treat
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Though the lineage of this strain is still up for debate, Dutch Treat has been a mainstay in Amsterdam and now has become a fan favorite in Washington State. Aromas of spice and pine abound in this dense, potent hybrid.
Dutch Treat effects
759 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
