DTF - Downtown Flower
Cold-Cured Medical Marijuana Grown Indoor in Tucson, Arizona
3
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
137 products
Flower
Tangistan Kush
by DTF - Downtown Flower
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
White Knuckles
by DTF - Downtown Flower
3.3
(
3
)
Flower
Jack Straw
by DTF - Downtown Flower
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Fat Banana
by DTF - Downtown Flower
THC 20%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Blue Hammer
by DTF - Downtown Flower
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Critical 2.0
by DTF - Downtown Flower
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
White Buffalo
by DTF - Downtown Flower
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Candy Lips
by DTF - Downtown Flower
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Lemon Garlic OG
by DTF - Downtown Flower
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
Blackwater
by DTF - Downtown Flower
4.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
Big Bud Pre-Rolls 6g 6-pack
by DTF - Downtown Flower
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
God Bud Pre-Roll 1g
by DTF - Downtown Flower
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Premium Cornbread Pre-Roll 1g
by DTF - Downtown Flower
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Platinum Punch
by DTF - Downtown Flower
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Odin Pre-Roll 1g
by DTF - Downtown Flower
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Premium Miss U.S.A. Pre-Roll 1g
by DTF - Downtown Flower
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Premium Purple Jesus Pre-Roll 1g
by DTF - Downtown Flower
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
So Fine
by DTF - Downtown Flower
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Premium Wappa Pre-Roll 1g
by DTF - Downtown Flower
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Brie Cheese
by DTF - Downtown Flower
Flower
Cotton Candy Cane
by DTF - Downtown Flower
Flower
Sour Lemon
by DTF - Downtown Flower
Flower
Critical Mass
by DTF - Downtown Flower
Flower
Ancient OG
by DTF - Downtown Flower
1
2
3
...
6
Home
Brands
DTF - Downtown Flower
Catalog
Cannabis