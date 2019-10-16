✅ Satisfaction guarantee on all our seeds, from seed to harvest! 🌱



Use ECSCFLASH to get 20% off our brand of seeds from 11/25-12/01!



- A better version of the legend! A faster-upgraded version of the classic Platinum OG!

- Up to 24% THC with a powerful kick and stoned sedative high

- Glistening trichomes and resin lives up to the platinum standard

- Xpress flowering time. Finishes by late September or 49 days- 14 days faster than the original.

- A hardy strain. Resists mold, humidity, heat, and escapes early frosts, making this strain perfect for beginners and outdoors.



Click "Buy Now" to learn more at eastcoastseedcompany.com