- A better version of the legend! A faster-upgraded version of the classic Platinum OG!
- Up to 24% THC with a powerful kick and stoned sedative high
- Glistening trichomes and resin lives up to the platinum standard
- Xpress flowering time. Finishes by late September or 49 days- 14 days faster than the original.
- A hardy strain. Resists mold, humidity, heat, and escapes early frosts, making this strain perfect for beginners and outdoors.
Platinum OG is just as precious as the metal it’s named after. This indica-dominant hybrid strain asserts itself as one of the “heaviest” strains around. Platinum OG is purported to stem from three strains: Master Kush, OG Kush, and a third unknown parent. Flowers are lime green and plump, with prominent orange hairs and a platinum coating thanks to the abundance of THC crystals. A brief, heady onset settles into a powerful physical sedation suitable for nighttime use and pain, stress, or anxiety relief, making this precious strain a robust healer.
