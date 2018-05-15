✅ Satisfaction guarantee on all our seeds, from seed to harvest! 🌱



Stardawg is a Sativa-dominant hybrid originally bred in California's Bay Area as a cross between Chemdawg and Tres Dawg. Its dazzling crystalline trichomes inhabit the strain glisten like a starry night, much like the name—the sparkly and gassy traits come from its Chemdawg and Tres Dawg lineage. The THC levels in Stardawg are exceptional, testing between 16 and 22%.



