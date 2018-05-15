About this product
Use ECSCFLASH to get 20% off our brand of seeds from 11/25-12/01!
Stardawg is a Sativa-dominant hybrid originally bred in California's Bay Area as a cross between Chemdawg and Tres Dawg. Its dazzling crystalline trichomes inhabit the strain glisten like a starry night, much like the name—the sparkly and gassy traits come from its Chemdawg and Tres Dawg lineage. The THC levels in Stardawg are exceptional, testing between 16 and 22%.
Click "Buy Now" to learn more at eastcoastseedcompany.com
About this strain
Stardawg, also known as "Stardog," is a hybrid marijuana strain believed to be named after the bright, sparkling crystal trichomes that blanket the strain like stars. Made from a cross between Chemdog 4 and Tres Dawg, Stardawg is beloved for its earthy pine flavors with sour undertones of diesel. The effects of Stardawg are uplifting and may help medical marijuana patients treating symptoms associated with stress, fatigue, and anxiety disorders. Stardawg flowers in 67 days indoors and produces moderate yields.
Stardawg effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
✅ Fast 3-7 day shipping 📬
✅ Satisfaction guarantee on all our seeds, from seed to harvest! 🌱
✅ Curated selections— say goodbye to massive catalogs of low-end genetics!
✅ Pay through Cashapp, Coinbase, or credit card! Earn loyalty points when you sign up.
✅ Free shipping on orders over $50, freebies on orders $100+ include Fastbuds Orange Sherbet Auto, Sour Diesel Auto, and Do-Si-Dos Xpress Fem (see FAQ for more details).
Use discount code: “LEAFLY” for 15% off your first order at https://eastcoastseedcompany.com
If you have any questions, please email info@eastcoastseedcompany.com or shoot us a text at (917) 765-6438.