Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Elevated Agriculture

Elevated Agriculture

Dogwalker OG Pre-Roll 0.5g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD

Dogwalker OG effects

Reported by real people like you
218 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
26% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
24% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!