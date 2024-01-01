Biscotto RSO Tablet [50mg] (1000mg Package)

by Emerald Bay Extracts
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Biscotti is an indica-dominant strain that is known for its relaxing effects. Some users have reported that it can help alleviate symptoms of anxiety, stress, depression, and chronic pain. It may also be useful for promoting sleep, as it can induce a sedative effect. The Biscotti strain contains high levels of THC, which is the primary psychoactive compound in cannabis. THC is known to have pain-relieving and anti-inflammatory properties, which may contribute to the strain's potential medicinal benefits.

However, it is important to note that the effects of cannabis can vary depending on the individual, and more research is needed to fully understand its potential medicinal benefits. It is important to always consult with a healthcare professional before using cannabis or any other medicinal substance, especially if you have a pre-existing medical condition or are taking other medications.

>Vibes with Clair de Lune and relaxing in a hammock under the stars

About this strain

Biscotti is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain reportedly made by crossing Gelato 25 with Sour Florida OG. Others report that Biscotti is Motorbreath x G41. This strain produces a cerebral high that leave consumers feeling relaxed, creative, and buzzy from head-to-toe. The effects of Biscotti are known to creep up on consumers, so it's best to take it slow with this strain. In terms of flavor, Biscotti tastes like sweet cookies with undertones of diesel. With a THC level of 21%, medical marijuana patients turn to this strain to relieve symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. The striking trichome coverage of this strain gives it top shelf appeal. Biscotti was originally bred by Cookies Farms. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

