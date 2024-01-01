Pink Truffle RSO Tablet [25mg] (1000mg Package)

by Emerald Bay Extracts
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
ntroducing the harmonious Pink Truffle, where euphoria dances with happiness and relaxation take center stage. This extraordinary strain hits all the right notes. Patients sing praises of Pink Truffle's ability to unlock a serene and blissful state. It's like attending a concert where stress, insomnia, and pain are drowned out by soothing melodies. When the weight of the world becomes too heavy, Pink Truffle offers a symphony of relief. Designed for evening use, Pink Truffle orchestrates deep relaxation and invites a euphoric serenade. Let it be the soundtrack to your tranquil nights, as you embark on a journey of pure contentment.

> Vibes with Toots and the Maytals and a sunset sail

  • Pink Truffle effects are mostly energizing.

    Pink Truffle potency is higher THC than average.

Pink Truffle is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Pink Kush and Truffle. This strain is a decadent treat, with a sweet and creamy flavor of vanilla cake and berries. Pink Truffle is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who are looking for a potent and delicious experience. Leafly customers tell us Pink Truffle effects include relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Pink Truffle when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and stress. Bred by Cannabis Dynasty, Pink Truffle features flavors like sweet, berry and vanilla. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which gives it a spicy and anti-inflammatory effect. The average price of Pink Truffle typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. This strain is perfect for evening use, as it can induce a deep relaxation and a blissful mood. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pink Truffle, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

