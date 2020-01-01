 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Emerald Evolution

Emerald Evolution

Is this your brand?

Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.

claim your brand

About Emerald Evolution

Emerald Evolution crafts premier top-shelf cannabis that is unmatched in quality and potency in Washington, California, Oregon and Nevada. Our premium marijuana has become a name that cannabis enthusiasts have grown to love. Our loyal customers love our all of our strains, which is the result of our attention to detail, care, and techniques perfected by the Emerald Evolution grow team. It is our mission to bring you only the highest quality product and keep innovating to remain at the top of this competitive market!