Emerald Evolution crafts premier top-shelf cannabis that is unmatched in quality and potency in Washington, California, Oregon and Nevada. Our premium marijuana has become a name that cannabis enthusiasts have grown to love. Our loyal customers love our all of our strains, which is the result of our attention to detail, care, and techniques perfected by the Emerald Evolution grow team. It is our mission to bring you only the highest quality product and keep innovating to remain at the top of this competitive market!