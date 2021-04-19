Our 1.5 gram GSC & SFV OG TWAX Joint is loaded with 1.3 grams of 60/40 Indica dominant GSC flower, and then coated with 0.2 grams of 90/10 Indica SFV OG Concentrate. Hand crafted by Emerald Family Farms, our TWAX Joints are the ultimate pre-rolls.



The GSC strain, formerly known as Girl Scout Cookies, is a 60/40 Indica-dominant hybrid with a strong Sativa component. SFV OG is an Indica dominant 90/10 phenotype of the infamous OG Kush strain bred with Afghani, an almost pure Indica strain to create the Southern California version of OG perfection.



GSC blends the best aspects of both Sativa and Indica, the high is powerful, happy, and euphoric, but with relaxing, sedative body effects. SFV OG provides an almost immediate onset of relaxing and sedative effects that leave your mind feeling stressfree and your body physically at ease.



GSC delicately balances a strong peppery taste with a sweet citrusy counter-flavor. SFV OG has an aroma of lemon with a touch of OG diesel and a taste of citrusy lemon pine with a sweet diesel aftertaste.



The GSC high hits you in waves of euphoria, near-instantly elevating the mood and soothing the body. Known to be rather long-lasting, this engaging and social high will have you feeling creative and seeing the humor in everything while being physically relaxed and centered. These effects are accompanied by a feeling of elevation and euphoria that is balanced by the deep Indica effects.