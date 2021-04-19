About this product
The GSC strain, formerly known as Girl Scout Cookies, is a 60/40 Indica-dominant hybrid with a strong Sativa component. SFV OG is an Indica dominant 90/10 phenotype of the infamous OG Kush strain bred with Afghani, an almost pure Indica strain to create the Southern California version of OG perfection.
GSC blends the best aspects of both Sativa and Indica, the high is powerful, happy, and euphoric, but with relaxing, sedative body effects. SFV OG provides an almost immediate onset of relaxing and sedative effects that leave your mind feeling stressfree and your body physically at ease.
GSC delicately balances a strong peppery taste with a sweet citrusy counter-flavor. SFV OG has an aroma of lemon with a touch of OG diesel and a taste of citrusy lemon pine with a sweet diesel aftertaste.
The GSC high hits you in waves of euphoria, near-instantly elevating the mood and soothing the body. Known to be rather long-lasting, this engaging and social high will have you feeling creative and seeing the humor in everything while being physically relaxed and centered. These effects are accompanied by a feeling of elevation and euphoria that is balanced by the deep Indica effects.
GSC, also known as "Girl Scout Cookies," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with Durban Poison. This popular strain is known for producing euphoric effects, followed up by waves of full-body relaxation. One hit of GSC will leave you feeling happy, hungry, and stress-free. This strain features a robust THC level of 19% and is best reserved for experienced cannabis consumers. Those with a low THC tolerance should take it slow with GSC as the effects of the strain may be overwhelming. The high THC content in GSC is beloved by medical marijuana patients looking for quick relief from symptoms associated with chronic pain, nausea, and appetite loss. GSC is famous for its pungent, dessert-like aroma & flavor profile featuring bold notes of mint, sweet cherry, and lemon. The average price per gram of GSC is $11. According to growers, this strain flowers into green and purple buds with fiery orange hairs. GSC has an average flowering time of 9-10 weeks and is a fan favorite of home grow enthusiasts. This strain has won numerous accolades and awards over the years, including a few Cannabis Cups. Because GSC has reached legendary status among the cannabis community at large, you can find many variations of this sought-after strain, including Thin Mint (aka Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies) and Platinum GSC (aka Platinum Girl Scout Cookies).
