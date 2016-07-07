Extracted in Humboldt County by Emerald Family Farms, these Loyal Emerald OG Sauce concentrates are a delectable Indica strain that provide a pure, clean, and smooth dabbing experience that’s easier on the lungs than smoking flower.



Emerald OG, also known as Emerald Kush, is a 70/30 Indica dominant cross of the popular Fire OG and Emerald Diesel strains. A delight to indulge in, the happy heady high and positive physical benefits of Emerald OG will put these concentrates at the top of your favorites list.



Delivering a mentally expansive high and a deep heavy-body sensation, Emerald OG has a way of freeing the mind and easing physical stress. Often described as creative and euphoric, Emerald OG’s positive experience may inspire a different perspective on day to day problems and worries.



Emerald OGs primary terpene profile is a blend of caryophyllene, limonene, and myrcene. The myrcene levels contribute to the anxiety and pain-relieving qualities while the caryophyllene and limonene account for the spicy, peppery, earthy lemon aroma and flavor profile.



Great for almost any occasion, the Emerald OG Sauce high is both physically relaxed, yet sparks social interaction, creative conversations, and laughter. The happy high has a wide array of medicinal benefits as well. This is a good choice for those seeking mental relief from the symptoms of mood debilitating disorders and for alleviating minor pain, cramping and muscle tension.