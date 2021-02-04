Loading…
Emerald Family Farms

Loyal Jet Fuel Gelato Crumble

HybridTHC 23%CBD

About this product

Extracted in Humboldt County by Emerald Family Farms, these Loyal Jet Fuel Gelato Crumble concentrates are a delectable strain that provide a pure, clean, and smooth dabbing experience that’s easier on the lungs than smoking flower.

Jet Fuel Gelato effects

38 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
18% of people report feeling uplifted
Creative
18% of people report feeling creative
Aroused
13% of people report feeling aroused
Stress
7% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
5% of people say it helps with depression
Inflammation
5% of people say it helps with inflammation
