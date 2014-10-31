About this strain
Critical Sensi Star effects
Reported by real people like you
86 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
87% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
48% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
