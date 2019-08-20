Eybna
Pineapple Express - Pure Terpene Profile
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Origin:
A cross between landrace sativa Hawaiian and hybrid Trainwreck
Major Terpenes:
25.3% Beta-Caryophyllene
17.4% Myrcene
10.8% Limonene
9.8% Linalool
8.8% Alpha-Bisabolol
7.6% Humulene
3.0% Beta-Pinene
2.4% Phytol
2.0% Fenchol
2.0% Alpha-Pinene
10.9% Other terpenes
Scent:
A combination of an exotic sweet pineapple flavor with cedar and pine notes, as well as fine fruity ones
Available Sizes:
50ml for 369$
250ml for 1475$
Pineapple Express effects
Reported by real people like you
2,735 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
38% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
