Presidential OG is a surprisingly upbeat, 90/10, Indica-Dominant, take-the-day-off hybrid with a notable earthy, pine and citrus aroma and flavor. A mix of Bubble Gum and OG Kush, this happy and decidedly relaxing strain is ideal for lounging in a favorite chair, conversing at a local coffee shop or focusing on tranquil artistic pursuits, but only after talking someone into baking cookies.

The recipe is simple: beautifully refined kief, and expertly crafted flower. There’s no fillers or flavorings to mask the strains unique terpene profiles. These were painstakingly designed to satisfy even the most discerning cannasuers.