Presidential Kush Infused Snickerdoobie 0.75g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Presidential OG is a surprisingly upbeat, 90/10, Indica-Dominant, take-the-day-off hybrid with a notable earthy, pine and citrus aroma and flavor. A mix of Bubble Gum and OG Kush, this happy and decidedly relaxing strain is ideal for lounging in a favorite chair, conversing at a local coffee shop or focusing on tranquil artistic pursuits, but only after talking someone into baking cookies.
The recipe is simple: beautifully refined kief, and expertly crafted flower. There’s no fillers or flavorings to mask the strains unique terpene profiles. These were painstakingly designed to satisfy even the most discerning cannasuers.
Presidential OG effects
Reported by real people like you
277 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
48% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
32% of people say it helps with insomnia
