Indica-dominant Hybrid (80/20) crossbred from Sour Double and Alien Dawg. With a peppery, earthy aroma, A-Dub provides a potent yet well-balanced buzz with feelings of euphoria and relaxation.
Medicinal patients have found relief from pain, stress, nausea, and low-appetite.
Flav premium flower is cultivated by master growers in state-of-the-art cannabis gardens and nurtured to its maximum genetic potential.
A-Dub effects
Reported by real people like you
43 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
62% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
34% of people say it helps with depression
