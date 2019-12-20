Flav
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4)
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Sativa-dominant Hybrid crossbred from Chocolate Diesel and Chem’s Sister. With a strong earthy scent and pine flavor, GG is a smooth and very potent option for those seeking a euphoric experience.
Cultivated by master growers in state-of-the-art gardens tailored to strain needs, Flav premium flower is nurtured to maximum genetic potential. At harvest time, top-shelf buds are carefully collected, hand-trimmed, dried, and cured for a truly unique and pleasurable experience.
Cultivated by master growers in state-of-the-art gardens tailored to strain needs, Flav premium flower is nurtured to maximum genetic potential. At harvest time, top-shelf buds are carefully collected, hand-trimmed, dried, and cured for a truly unique and pleasurable experience.
GG4 effects
Reported by real people like you
3,212 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!