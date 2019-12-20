About this product

Sativa-dominant Hybrid crossbred from Chocolate Diesel and Chem’s Sister. With a strong earthy scent and pine flavor, GG is a smooth and very potent option for those seeking a euphoric experience.



Cultivated by master growers in state-of-the-art gardens tailored to strain needs, Flav premium flower is nurtured to maximum genetic potential. At harvest time, top-shelf buds are carefully collected, hand-trimmed, dried, and cured for a truly unique and pleasurable experience.