About this product

Indica-dominant cultivated from Purple Urkle and Big Bud. Up to 90% THC.



Flavor Profile:

A Golden State favorite, GDP is flavorful and complex with notes of grape, subtle pine, and some earthy undertones.



The Effects:

A hard hitter, as if your Granddaddy was Mike Tyson. With its deep, relaxing body and cerebral effects, you’ll be down for the count.



• Private Reserve line with industry-leading potency

• Upgraded hardware with clog-free technology

• Ready to use – No charging required

• Simple buttonless operation

• Durable glass cartridge construction

• Wickless ceramic heating element



Do Yourself a Flavor!