Indica-dominant that crosses Skunk, Mendocino Purps, and Afghani strains. Up to 75% THC.



Flavor Profile:

Upon inhaling this fresh flavorful blend of grapes, berries, and earthy undertones, you’ll want Grape Ape to be your main strain.



The Effects:

Strong indica traits make this a great nighttime option, with a slow, heavy body buzz and stress-melting relaxation.



• All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil

• CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced

• Ready to use – No charging required

• Simple buttonless operation

• Glycol and solvent free

• Disposable and recyclable



