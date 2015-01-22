Flav
Grape Ape Cartridge 0.5g
Product rating:
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Indica-dominant that crosses Skunk, Mendocino Purps, and Afghani strains. Up to 75% THC.
Flavor Profile:
Upon inhaling this fresh flavorful blend of grapes, berries, and earthy undertones, you’ll want Grape Ape to be your main strain.
The Effects:
Strong indica traits make this a great nighttime option, with a slow, heavy body buzz and stress-melting relaxation.
• All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil
• CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced
• Pre-filled glass cartridge
• Wickless, ceramic heating element
• Glycol and solvent free
• Universal 510 thread
Do Yourself a Flavor!
Grape Ape effects
Reported by real people like you
1,475 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
