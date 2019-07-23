Loading…
Flav

Grape Ape Distillate Oil 1g

IndicaTHC 17%CBD

Indica-dominant that crosses Skunk, Mendocino Purps, and Afghani strains. Up to 95% THC.

Flavor Profile: Upon inhaling this fresh flavorful blend of grapes, berries, and earthy undertones, you’ll want Grape Ape to be your main strain.

The Effects: Strong indica traits make this a great nighttime option, with a slow, heavy body buzz and stress-melting relaxation.

Derived from top-shelf strains, Flav premium dab distillate oils are 100% solvent-free cannabis concentrates with the highest in potency, purity, and flavor.

1,477 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
