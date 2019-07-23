About this product

Indica-dominant that crosses Skunk, Mendocino Purps, and Afghani strains. Up to 95% THC.



Flavor Profile: Upon inhaling this fresh flavorful blend of grapes, berries, and earthy undertones, you’ll want Grape Ape to be your main strain.



The Effects: Strong indica traits make this a great nighttime option, with a slow, heavy body buzz and stress-melting relaxation.



Derived from top-shelf strains, Flav premium dab distillate oils are 100% solvent-free cannabis concentrates with the highest in potency, purity, and flavor.