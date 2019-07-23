Grape Ape Distillate Oil 1g
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Indica-dominant that crosses Skunk, Mendocino Purps, and Afghani strains. Up to 95% THC.
Flavor Profile: Upon inhaling this fresh flavorful blend of grapes, berries, and earthy undertones, you’ll want Grape Ape to be your main strain.
The Effects: Strong indica traits make this a great nighttime option, with a slow, heavy body buzz and stress-melting relaxation.
Derived from top-shelf strains, Flav premium dab distillate oils are 100% solvent-free cannabis concentrates with the highest in potency, purity, and flavor.
Grape Ape effects
Reported by real people like you
1,477 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!