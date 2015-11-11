About this product
Indica-dominant that crosses Skunk, Mendocino Purps, and Afghani strains. Up to 90% THC.
Flavor Profile: Upon inhaling this fresh flavorful blend of grapes, berries, and earthy undertones, you’ll want Grape Ape to be your main strain.
The Effects: Strong indica traits make this a great nighttime option, with a slow, heavy body buzz and stress-melting relaxation.
• Innovative and elegant design
• Featuring Private Reserve Black Label oil
• Ready to use – No charging required
• Wickless ceramic heating element
• Vibration alert
• Convenient magnetic refills
About this strain
Grape Ape, propagated by Apothecary Genetics and Barney’s Farm, is a mostly indica strain that crosses Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. Named for its distinct grape-like smell, this indica is known for providing carefree relaxation that can help soothe pain, stress, and anxiety. Its dense, compact buds are wreathed in deep purple leaves which darken as this indica reaches full maturation following its 7 to 8 week flowering time.
Grape Ape effects
1,500 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
41% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Flav
Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.