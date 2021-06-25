Flav
Headband All-in-One Disposable
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Sativa-dominant cultivated from OG Kush and Sour Diesel. Up to 75% THC.
Flavor Profile:
Lemon citrus with some diesel and earthy notes provide an invigorating and smooth tasting experience.
The Effects:
A blissful and elevating cerebral buzz will surround your head like soft, elasticized terrycloth. Need something for daytime use? No sweat, Headband has you covered.
• All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil
• CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced
• Ready to use – No charging required
• Simple buttonless operation
• Glycol and solvent free
• Disposable and recyclable
Do Yourself a Flavor!
Headband effects
Reported by real people like you
1,814 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
34% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!