About this product

Sativa-dominant cultivated from OG Kush and Sour Diesel. Up to 75% THC.



Flavor Profile:

Lemon citrus with some diesel and earthy notes provide an invigorating and smooth tasting experience.



The Effects:

A blissful and elevating cerebral buzz will surround your head like soft, elasticized terrycloth. Need something for daytime use? No sweat, Headband has you covered.



• All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil

• CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced

• Ready to use – No charging required

• Simple buttonless operation

• Glycol and solvent free

• Disposable and recyclable



Do Yourself a Flavor!