Fleur Cannabis
Chemical Free No Till growing for a Modern Lifestyle
Cannabis
Fleur Cannabis products
17 products
Flower
Fire Angel
by Fleur Cannabis
5.0
(
7
)
Flower
Cherry Chem
by Fleur Cannabis
3.8
(
4
)
Flower
Plum Crazy
by Fleur Cannabis
4.7
(
3
)
Flower
La La Land
by Fleur Cannabis
THC 17.38%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
2
)
Pre-rolls
Fire Angel Pre-Roll 1g
by Fleur Cannabis
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Tangie
by Fleur Cannabis
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Orange Cookies
by Fleur Cannabis
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Face on Fire
by Fleur Cannabis
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
VGK
by Fleur Cannabis
5.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
VGK Pre-Roll 0.6g
by Fleur Cannabis
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
LA Confidential
by Fleur Cannabis
Flower
Cookies and Cream
by Fleur Cannabis
Pre-rolls
LA Confidential Pre-Roll 1g
by Fleur Cannabis
Pre-rolls
Sweet Peach Fuzz Pre-Rolls 3.5g 7-pack
by Fleur Cannabis
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Cookies and Cream Pre-Roll 1g
by Fleur Cannabis
Flower
Glue on Fire
by Fleur Cannabis
Pre-rolls
Tangie Pre-Roll 1g
by Fleur Cannabis
