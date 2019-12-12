Fuehl Vape
Fuehl Vape Tank - M.A.C 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product
Fuehl vape cartridges are filled with ultra-refined distillate & cannabis-derived terpenes. Works with all 510 batteries, with or without buttons. Completely uncut - NO MCT, PG, PEG or VG.
Reliable. Consistent. Extremely flavorful. Fuehl offers refined cannabinoids packaged in superior vape hardware, including 1g tanks. From tasty fruit flavors to potent, strain-specific sauce infusions, Fuehl has something for everyone. #WhatsInYourTank
MAC effects
Reported by real people like you
316 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!