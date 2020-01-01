Functional Flora

 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Flora chocolates are made with 70% cacao dark chocolate and balance a daily probiotic for those desiring a functional and delicious chocolate. By sourcing the highest quality cacao, employing certified production processes, and lab testing to verify the probiotic viability of our hand-poured finished product, we produce distinctive, consistent, and nourishing cannabis edibles. Flora was founded by two Berkeley, California natives, who have a combined expertise of over 30 years in the food, media, technology, public service, and non-profit sectors. Charlotte started Flora in large part due to a fascination with the ever-developing scientific evidence that probiotics can be used to treat common ailments combined with emerging research on probiotics uncovering the intimate connection between our guts, brains, and feelings of well-being. Charlotte and her partner are grateful for the opportunity to share with you their passion for healthful, nutritious chocolate. To learn more about "functional foods" please click here.