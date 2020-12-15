About this strain
Original Glue, also known as "Gorilla Glue," "Original Glue," "GG4," and "Gorilla Glue #4" is a potent hybrid marijuana strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Gorilla Glue's chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning strain's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).
GG4 effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
entire environment is controlled from within the room. This provides the plants with the
perfect environment where the temperature can be comfortable, humidity can sit steady
and pesticides aren't ever necessary.Our cooling systems recapture the humidity given off by the plants as condensate and that
water is filtered and PH balanced, then reused to water the plants again and again.
The stalks are cut from their root and then hung to dry for 7 days inside of our one of a kind
cedar cellar. Temperature, and humidity are constantly monitored to take the perfect
amount of moisture out of the cannabis while it dries.Our regard for the environment extends all the way to the Moso forest, where our lids are
born. There, workers cut eco-friendly bamboo, which is the fastest growing plant in the
world. Because bamboo is so good at capturing carbon from the atmosphere and
sequestering it within the stalk and root styem, all GABRIEL lids are carbon negative at
the time of manufacture.