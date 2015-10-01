Loading…
Logo for the brand Gaia's Ganja Garden

Gaia's Ganja Garden

Sour Lemon Kush Bubble Hash 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Lemon Kush effects

Reported by real people like you
851 people told us about effects:
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
49% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
25% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
37% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
