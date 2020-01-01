A portmanteau of the word Gaia and California. Pronounced (GY-UH-KUH). Gaia in Greek Mythology, referring to the personification of earth, or Mother Earth. Gaia in science, as the Gaia Principal that all organisms interact with each other and their surroundings to maintain and perpetuate the conditions for life on the planet. Created in 2017 by three colleagues born and raised in California, we collectively became known as Gaiaca. GAIACA PROCESS The Gaiaca process is simple. Through laboratory certified waste characterization and proprietary waste processing procedures, Gaiaca strives to be the industry leader in responsible, compliant, and environmentally conscience cannabis waste revitalization. Our goal is to provide a comprehensive waste collection service, allowing our customers to operate at their full potential without having to worry about whether or not their activities are compliant in the eyes of regulatory bodies. Once removed from the site, Gaiaca will characterize the waste and process it accordingly. Instead of ending up in one of our exponentially growing landfills, the waste will be revitalized – imbued with new life and vitality.