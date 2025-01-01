Cake Bomb is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Do-Si-Dos and PCS1. This strain is a bomb of flavor and potency, with a sweet and gassy aroma that will make your mouth water. Cake Bomb is 29% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Cake Bomb effects include relaxation, happiness, and sleepiness. Medical marijuana patients often choose Cake Bomb when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and stress. Bred by Prolific Coast Seeds, Cake Bomb features flavors like cake, diesel, and lemon. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Cake Bomb typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. If you are looking for a strain that can knock you out with a delicious taste and a powerful high, Cake Bomb might be the perfect choice for you.

read more