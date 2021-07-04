About this strain
818 Headband is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sour Deisel and SFV OG Kush. 818 Headband is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us 818 Headband effects include feeling aroused, hungry, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose 818 Headband when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and PTSD. Bred by Cali Connection, 818 Headband features flavors like rose, mint, and chemical. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of 818 Headband typically ranges from $30-$40. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed 818 Headband, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Garden First was founded in 2017 with a simple mission - Always put the Garden First. Compost teas, organic pest management practices, slow curing and hand trimming are just a few of the ways we do this. This mission of never cutting corners and treating things with respect bleeds into how we run our business. Our employees are our family, and we provide a $15 minimum wage, full Health Insurance coverage, and incentive programs to make sure they feel the love. We also try to bring this ethos to how we treat our Planet. We are constantly working to reduce waste and transition to biodegradable and more sustainable products, and have committed to be a 1% for the Planet company, donating 1% of our Total sales to environmental charities.