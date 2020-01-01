 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Gilded Glass

Gilded Glass

Is this your brand?

Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.

claim your brand

About Gilded Glass

We believe in the finer things in life. The luxury, the aesthetic. Something to lust after. Desire. Call it your own. Premium Gear for your smoking pleasure. Founded in 2006, in California, Gilded Glass strives to bring luxury glass goods. We believe in style without compromise. Form and function. Don't choose. Just indulge. Everything ships from our warehouse in Georgia. Grab a drink and join the revolution Gilded Glass works with Glassheads Wholesale. Glassheads is the exclusive distributor of Gilded Glass products.