We believe in the finer things in life. The luxury, the aesthetic. Something to lust after. Desire. Call it your own. Premium Gear for your smoking pleasure. Founded in 2006, in California, Gilded Glass strives to bring luxury glass goods. We believe in style without compromise. Form and function. Don't choose. Just indulge. Everything ships from our warehouse in Georgia. Grab a drink and join the revolution Gilded Glass works with Glassheads Wholesale. Glassheads is the exclusive distributor of Gilded Glass products.