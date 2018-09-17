Glassics
16" Double Matrix Perc Pedestal
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Buy Here: https://www.glassics.co/16-double-matrix-perc-pedestal/
This 16" Double Matrix Perc Pedestal offers two levels of multi-layered, reinforced matrix percs which create 360° of optimally balanced smoke diffusion and water filtration. The design of this bong makes it a great choice for users looking to achieve the biggest and smoothest hits possible as the dual matrix percs provide extra levels of cooling while the additional height allows for larger hits. Due to the reinforced downstem and percs and the extra thick glass walls, this bong is also as durable as it is efficient. It features both a three-prong ice pinch and splash guard above the matrix percs giving you the option to fill the top of the chamber with ice for even smoother hits as well as preventing water from reaching your mouth.
Included for free with this item is an 18mm Martini Bowl w/ Handle for cool handling. There are also a number of additional upgrades and accessories available which can be added to your purchase using the drop-down menus. These include various styles of bowl pieces, nails for dabbing concentrates and downstems. More information about converting between dry and concentrate pieces can be found in our Blog and FAQ page.
Replacement items and other additional accessories can be found on our Accessories page. Information about how to clean and maintain your glass piece is located our Blog and FAQ.
Style: Bong w/ Added Percs
Dimensions: Height: 16" x Base Diameter: 5"
Joint: 18mm 90° Female
Thickness: 7mm
Weight: 2.63 lbs
Perc Styles: Two Matrix Percs
Features: Splash Guard, 3-Prong Ice Pinch, Reinforced Stem
Includes: 18mm Martini Bowl w/ Handle
Ideal Water Volume: 7 fl oz
Package Dimensions: Height: 8" x Length: 20" x Width: 8"
This 16" Double Matrix Perc Pedestal offers two levels of multi-layered, reinforced matrix percs which create 360° of optimally balanced smoke diffusion and water filtration. The design of this bong makes it a great choice for users looking to achieve the biggest and smoothest hits possible as the dual matrix percs provide extra levels of cooling while the additional height allows for larger hits. Due to the reinforced downstem and percs and the extra thick glass walls, this bong is also as durable as it is efficient. It features both a three-prong ice pinch and splash guard above the matrix percs giving you the option to fill the top of the chamber with ice for even smoother hits as well as preventing water from reaching your mouth.
Included for free with this item is an 18mm Martini Bowl w/ Handle for cool handling. There are also a number of additional upgrades and accessories available which can be added to your purchase using the drop-down menus. These include various styles of bowl pieces, nails for dabbing concentrates and downstems. More information about converting between dry and concentrate pieces can be found in our Blog and FAQ page.
Replacement items and other additional accessories can be found on our Accessories page. Information about how to clean and maintain your glass piece is located our Blog and FAQ.
Style: Bong w/ Added Percs
Dimensions: Height: 16" x Base Diameter: 5"
Joint: 18mm 90° Female
Thickness: 7mm
Weight: 2.63 lbs
Perc Styles: Two Matrix Percs
Features: Splash Guard, 3-Prong Ice Pinch, Reinforced Stem
Includes: 18mm Martini Bowl w/ Handle
Ideal Water Volume: 7 fl oz
Package Dimensions: Height: 8" x Length: 20" x Width: 8"
Bubba OG effects
Reported by real people like you
213 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
49% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
29% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!