This 5" Showerhead Perc Bubbler is part of our Hammer collection and includes a showerhead perc at the base of the downstem providing 360° of evenly distributed smoke diffusion and water filtration. These Hammers are currently the smallest and most affordable bubblers we offer, making them ideal travel pieces that are easy to store and conceal. The modest size and design of these bubblers also make them great starter pieces for those looking to purchase their first scientific glass water pipe. The showerhead perc on this hammer offers moderate water diffusion and filtration when compared to the matrix or tree perc options but in turn is much less difficult to clean and maintain over time.



Included for free with this item is an 18mm Globe Bowl. There are also a number of additional upgrades and accessories available which can be added to your purchase. These include different styles of bowls as well as the option to convert this "dry" water pipe into a "concentrate" Rig with various styles of nails. More information about converting between dry and concentrate pieces can be found in our Blog and FAQ page.



Replacement items and other additional accessories can be found on our Accessories page. Information about how to clean and maintain your glass piece is located our Blog and FAQ.



Style: Hammer Bubbler

Dimensions: Height: 5" x Length: 8" x Width: 1.5"

Joint: 18mm 90° Female

Thickness: 5mm

Weight: 0.3 lbs

Perc Style: Showerhead Perc

Included Items: 18mm Globe Bowl

Ideal Water Volume: 1 fl oz

Package Dimensions: Height: 4" x Length: 8" x Width: 8"