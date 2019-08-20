Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Gold Star Rosin

Gold Star Rosin

Gold Star Rosin Rechargeable Disposable Vape - Pineapple Express

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD

About this product

This Disposable Vape contains .4 ml of Solventless Rosin vape oil that was made from Premium Gorilla Glue #4 Flowers, and it has an added Pineapple Express terpene profile.

GG4, developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with GG4.
Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavourful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The smell is likened to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar. This hard-hitting sativa-dominant hybrid provides a long-lasting energetic buzz perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes.

FRAGRANCE: Pineapple, Tropical and Sweet

EFFECTS: Happy, uplifted, euphoric and relaxed

Pineapple Express effects

Reported by real people like you
2,735 people told us about effects:
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
38% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!