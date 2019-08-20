Gold Star Rosin
Gold Star Rosin Rechargeable Disposable Vape - Pineapple Express
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
This Disposable Vape contains .4 ml of Solventless Rosin vape oil that was made from Premium Gorilla Glue #4 Flowers, and it has an added Pineapple Express terpene profile.
GG4, developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with GG4.
Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavourful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The smell is likened to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar. This hard-hitting sativa-dominant hybrid provides a long-lasting energetic buzz perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes.
FRAGRANCE: Pineapple, Tropical and Sweet
EFFECTS: Happy, uplifted, euphoric and relaxed
GG4, developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with GG4.
Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavourful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The smell is likened to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar. This hard-hitting sativa-dominant hybrid provides a long-lasting energetic buzz perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes.
FRAGRANCE: Pineapple, Tropical and Sweet
EFFECTS: Happy, uplifted, euphoric and relaxed
Pineapple Express effects
Reported by real people like you
2,735 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
38% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!