About this strain
Birthday Cake, also known "Birthday Cake Kush," is an indica-dominant hybrid with strong body effects and sweet cake-like flavor. As decadent as its Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie parent strains, Birthday Cake buds bloom with a crystalline icing of THC-rich resin. Like any dessert, Birthday Cake is the perfect way to end your day, with deeply relaxing effects that soothe the body without sedating the mind. This strain is preferred by patients treating pain, anxiety, appetite loss, inflammation, and headaches.
Birthday Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
354 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
78% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Grassroots Cannabis
We’re Grassroots, a cannabis company with soul, born in Illinois and growing nationally from the ground up. We’re a welcoming community from different backgrounds, rooted together in a common passion: Cannabis inspires us to live deeply.
We CARE deeply, about our plants, our products and the people they serve.
We EDUCATE deeply, sharing our knowledge to advance the cannabis industry.
We CONNECT deeply, to one another, to our communities and to a larger movement.
We RESPECT deeply, cultivating trusted relationships with our customers.
And we LIVE deeply, enhancing life’s moments for people from all walks of life.
