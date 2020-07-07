Greenhouse Games
CannaFarm
About this product
Over 120+ Cannabis strains to breed and grow. More than 1.5 Million Hybrid Cannabis strains are possible!
Build, create and decorate your very own Marijuana Farm. Your farm, your plants, your Dispensary!
Each Cannabis strain can reach up to Quality level 20! Higher Quality buds can be turned into Cannabis Cookies, Brownies, Chocolates, Lollipops, Candy, Hash and even Shatter.
Browse the Cannabis Strain Collection Book to keep track of all the strains you’ve collected and which you’ve yet to breed.
Spectacular visuals and original soundtrack.
Visit friends’ Farms and power up their plants!
Use the Dispensary to sell Weed buds, Cookies, Brownies, Concentrates and other products to other players! (Level Restricted)
Download here:
Apple: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/cannafarm/id1242769779?mt=8
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fsg.cannafarm
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07B9X6P7Q
