GreenZipp is located in Beverly Hills, but we serve the entire United States. Whether we’re located 10 feet or 1,000 miles away from City Hall or the Capital, we’d still have to be calling, emailing and working with the various state, city and county officials in exactly the same manner. The world is shrinking. This is a wonderful thing. The recreational and medical marijuana industry is what we work in, day in and day out We’re a diverse group with a mix of complimentary backgrounds. We’re former executives of multinational firms, dispensary consultants, delivery service advisors, cultivation consultants, finance professionals, developers, analysts, campers, musicians, hikers, authors, photographers, readers, travelers, gardeners, volunteers, parents, and most importantly: hard workers. With such a diverse group of people, we bring a unique perspective to everything we do.