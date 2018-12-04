Grow West Cannabis Company
Mandarin Cookies Pre-Rolls 2.5g 5-pack
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Mandarin Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
157 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
43% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
1% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
