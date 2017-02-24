Harmony Farms
Frosted Cookie Dough Live Resin Airo Cartridge 0.5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Cookie Dough effects
Reported by real people like you
59 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
37% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
22% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
