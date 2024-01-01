The heaviest hitting joint.



Heavy Hitters Diamond THCA Joints are hand rolled with sticky, premium indoor flower sourced from California’s premier growers. Visibly infused with rough-cut 99%+ pure THCA Diamonds, these heavy hitting joints offer a substantially more potent, incredibly cerebral high.



Crafted for true flower enthusiasts, we seek out rare and hard-to-get strains. From landrace classics to innovative genetics, we rotate our Diamond menu to provide the best available options.



That first taste is surprising. A lot of that candy gets left behind in favor of a woody, herbal front end and a sour cherry with lemon finish. As it develops, that citrus starts to dominate the flavor along with some of that gas. With a potent Euphoric and sedating high, this tasty bud is perfect for any relaxed night spent at home, bringing an amazing flavor and effects that will leave you in pure bliss.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Cherry, Citrus, Herbal

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Giggly

Lineage: Sunset Sherbert X Girl Scout Cookies





